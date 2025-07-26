Nigeria and Morocco Face Off in Women’s Africa Cup Final

RABAT, Morocco — The 2025 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations final will take place Saturday at 8 p.m. GMT at the Olympic Stadium in Rabat. Nigeria, the record nine-time champions, will face host nation Morocco in what promises to be an exciting matchup.

This marks the 13th edition of the tournament, pushed back a year due to scheduling conflicts. Both nations entered the final undefeated, with Nigeria seeking a record-extending 10th WAFCON title while Morocco aims for its first championship.

Nigeria advanced to the final after defeating defending champion South Africa 2-1 in the semifinals. A late goal from Michelle Alozie sealed the win for the Super Falcons. Meanwhile, Morocco edged Ghana through a penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw, with goalkeeper Khadija Er-Rmichi making a crucial save.

Morocco has emerged as a strong contender in women’s football, having previously reached the WAFCON final in 2022, where they lost to South Africa. The team, led by coach Jorge Vilda, remains determined to secure its first trophy on home soil.

“Mission X” is the motto of the Nigerian team, reflecting their ambition to reclaim their title after a disappointing fourth-place finish in the previous tournament. Defender Michelle Alozie stated, “It’s going all the way to the final and winning it. We’re growing as a team.”

Morocco’s lineup includes star player Ghizlane Chebbak, a standout who scored a hat-trick against the DRC earlier in the tournament. As fans eagerly await the final match, the stadium is expected to be filled to its 21,000 capacity, showcasing the growing popularity of women’s football in Africa.

With the match so close, many are left wondering if Morocco can claim victory over Nigeria or if the Super Falcons will continue their reign. Both teams have much at stake, and the final is sure to be a thrilling event.