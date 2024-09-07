Nigeria’s Path to the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Jeopardy

Nigeria‘s aspirations for qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup are currently in serious jeopardy. The Super Eagles have endured a challenging start, remaining winless in their first four matches in CAF Group C. Their latest result was a disappointing 2-1 defeat to Benin, following three consecutive draws.

This disappointing performance marks a significant drought for Nigeria, as the team has not won any of their last seven World Cup qualifiers. This streak dates back to November 2021 when their previous campaign ended with an away-goals defeat to Ghana in the playoffs.

The upcoming months will see Nigeria participating in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifying matches. These results will likely play a crucial role in determining the future of the team’s management before World Cup qualification resumes in March 2025. Currently, these matches are being overseen by caretaker boss Austin Eguavoen.

Despite the current predicament, all hope is not lost for Nigeria. They are currently positioned fifth in the six-team Group C with three points. Although this situation appears dire, they are only four points behind second-place South Africa, which in turn trails leaders Rwanda on goal difference.

With six games remaining, the Super Eagles still have the opportunity to turn their fortunes around. The format of the group phase allows teams to play home and away matches. The winners of the nine CAF groups will qualify automatically for the World Cup, while the four best runners-up will enter a playoff to secure their spot.

Nigeria’s next match presents an immediate chance for revenge against Benin on Saturday, September 7, with their AFCON qualification campaign commencing at Godswill Akpabio International Stadium.

Previously, in World Cup qualifying in June, Benin triumphed over Nigeria 2-1, with goals from Jodel Dossou and Steve Mounie, while Nigeria’s sole goal was scored by Raphael Onyedika. The Super Eagles will also face Rwanda during this qualifying phase, marking their third meeting with the team within six months.

Upcoming matches include Nigeria facing Benin on September 7, and then Rwanda on September 10 as part of the AFCON qualifiers. After several rounds of matches through until March, the World Cup qualifying games will resume, presenting another opportunity for redemption.

In total, nine African teams are assured a place at the 2026 World Cup, potentially allowing a tenth team to participate through the playoff system. The playoff will be contested between the four best runners-up, with the seeding criteria being based on the FIFA world rankings.