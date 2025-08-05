Nigeria and Senegal Clash in Anticipated CAF African Nations Championship Opener

Zanzibar, Tanzania — As the excitement builds for the TotalEnergies CAF African Nations Championship 2024, Nigeria‘s Super Eagles are set to face Senegal in their opening match of Group B.

The match will take place on Tuesday, where emotions run high for both teams. Super Eagles coach Éric Chelle and team leader Junior Nduka shared their thoughts during a media briefing on Monday in Zanzibar.

Nduka expressed the significance of representing their country, saying, “To our fellow Nigerians, I know the expectations are high because we have been doing well in sports and we will try our best not to let them down.” He highlighted Nigeria’s recent successes, including the women’s team winning the WAFCON title and the basketball championship.

The Super Eagles are riding a wave of positive momentum, but they know the challenge ahead against a strong Senegalese team. Chelle emphasized the need for focus, stating, “I don’t wanna talk about Congo or Sudan for now. Our focus is on our first match tomorrow.”

<p“He added that this match is a significant one, saying, “I don’t think it’s a derby but this is a game between two big countries in Africa.” He acknowledged Senegal’s strong football history and talent.

As Nigeria prepares to face off against Senegal, the team, featuring players from the local league, looks to leverage their training and spirit to succeed on the field.