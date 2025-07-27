Nigeria Stages Dramatic Comeback to Secure 10th WAFCON Title

Rabat, Morocco – Nigeria‘s Super Falcons clinched their record-extending 10th Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) title by staging a remarkable second-half comeback against Morocco on Saturday night. After being down 2-0 at halftime, Nigeria scored three goals to win 3-2 in a thrilling final.

The match started with Morocco in control. Ghizlane Chebbak, the Moroccan captain, opened the scoring with a stunning goal in the 12th minute. Sanaâ Mssoudy doubled the lead in the 24th minute, putting Morocco ahead 2-0 at halftime amid a fervent home crowd.

However, Nigeria displayed their resilience after the break. A VAR-reviewed handball led to a penalty which Esther Okoronkwo successfully converted in the 49th minute, bringing Nigeria back into the game. Six minutes later, Folashade Ijamilusi scored the equalizer, making it 2-2 in the 71st minute.

Just two minutes before full time, Jennifer Echegini scored the winning goal for Nigeria after an assist from Okoronkwo, sealing a thrilling comeback victory. Echegini’s tap-in from the right corner sent the Nigerian supporters into jubilation.

The Super Falcons showed their championship mentality, silencing the Stade Olympique crowd despite a late push from Morocco. The victory marks Nigeria’s continued dominance in African women’s football, adding to their storied history in the tournament.

After the match, Nigeria captain Rasheedat Ajibade expressed pride in her team’s performance, emphasizing their spirit and determination to win.

This final not only highlighted Nigeria’s prowess in women’s football but also showcased the vibrant passion for the sport in Africa.