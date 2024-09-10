Sports
Nigeria Takes on Rwanda in AFCON Qualifier
The Super Eagles of Nigeria are set to face off against Rwanda in their second match of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025 qualifiers. The match is scheduled for Tuesday, September 10, at the Amahoro Stadium, with kickoff at 2 PM Nigerian time.
Nigeria enters this match with confidence after securing a victory against Benin in their opening qualifier. Under the interim management of Augustine Eguaveon, the Super Eagles showcased a strong performance, leaving them at the top of their qualifying group.
Rwanda, on the other hand, managed to obtain a draw against Libya in their first outing, ending the match at 1-1. They aim to improve upon their previous performances, particularly as they prepare to face one of the tournament favorites.
This upcoming match marks the sixth meeting between the two nations, with Nigeria not having lost any of their previous encounters, registering two wins and three draws against Rwanda.
Historically, this will be the third time Nigeria and Rwanda clash in AFCON qualifiers, with the last meeting occurring in 2012, where the Super Eagles won at home after a draw away.
Nigeria is expected to field a strong lineup, potentially featuring key players such as Victor Osimhen and William Troost-Ekong. Eguaveon may continue with the 3-4-3 formation that proved successful in the last match.
Rwanda is likely to maintain a similar lineup from their match against Libya, with Innocent Nshuti leading their attack. The match is crucial for both teams as they seek points in the early stages of their qualifying campaign.
Recent Posts
- PN Gadgil Jewellers IPO Sees Strong Opening Day Subscription
- Super Eagles Held to a Draw by Rwanda in AFCON Qualifier
- Chelsea FC Explores Possible Move to Earls Court for New Stadium
- Kendrick Lamar Named Super Bowl Halftime Performer Amid Controversy
- FIA International Court Upholds Decision on Ferrari’s Appeal
- Davis Cup Finals: Germany and Canada Secure Wins on Opening Day
- Mali and Mozambique Secure Key Victories in AFCON Qualifiers
- Germany and Netherlands Clash in Exciting Nations League Showdown
- England and Australia Set for T20I Series in Southampton
- Aisha Yesufu Critiques Julius Abure Over Party Fund Allegations
- Toronto Maple Leafs Re-Sign Nick Robertson to One-Year Deal
- Rachel Zoe and Rodger Berman Announce Separation After 26 Years of Marriage
- Access Denied: HollywoodPQ Site Blocked Due to IP Blacklist
- Demi Moore Discusses Eccentric Nighttime Routine with Dogs
- Bafana Bafana Prepare for Crucial AFCON Qualifier Against South Sudan
- Apple Introduces New Sleep and Hearing Health Features
- Miami-Dade Police Investigation Following Aggressive Traffic Stop of NFL Star Tyreek Hill
- World Premiere of Joyride: A Roxette Jukebox Musical Unveiled in Malmö Opera
- Changes in Saturday Night Live Cast Ahead of 50th Season
- England Set to Face Finland in Nations League Clash at Wembley