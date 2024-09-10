Nigeria Takes on Rwanda in AFCON Qualifier

The Super Eagles of Nigeria are set to face off against Rwanda in their second match of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025 qualifiers. The match is scheduled for Tuesday, September 10, at the Amahoro Stadium, with kickoff at 2 PM Nigerian time.

Nigeria enters this match with confidence after securing a victory against Benin in their opening qualifier. Under the interim management of Augustine Eguaveon, the Super Eagles showcased a strong performance, leaving them at the top of their qualifying group.

Rwanda, on the other hand, managed to obtain a draw against Libya in their first outing, ending the match at 1-1. They aim to improve upon their previous performances, particularly as they prepare to face one of the tournament favorites.

This upcoming match marks the sixth meeting between the two nations, with Nigeria not having lost any of their previous encounters, registering two wins and three draws against Rwanda.

Historically, this will be the third time Nigeria and Rwanda clash in AFCON qualifiers, with the last meeting occurring in 2012, where the Super Eagles won at home after a draw away.

Nigeria is expected to field a strong lineup, potentially featuring key players such as Victor Osimhen and William Troost-Ekong. Eguaveon may continue with the 3-4-3 formation that proved successful in the last match.

Rwanda is likely to maintain a similar lineup from their match against Libya, with Innocent Nshuti leading their attack. The match is crucial for both teams as they seek points in the early stages of their qualifying campaign.