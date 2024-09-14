Nigerian Air Force Neutralizes Notorious Terrorist Halilu Sububu

The Nigerian Air Force has announced the death of a notorious terrorist leader, Halilu Sububu. Sububu had been responsible for several violent attacks, including a notable assault on a military base in Katsina in 2021, which resulted in the deaths of numerous soldiers. Operating primarily out of Zamfara, he had extended his terror activities to other regions such as Sokoto, Niger, and Kaduna States.

The announcement of Sububu’s death was made shortly after the Nigerian Army reported the demise of another terrorist leader, Halilu Buzu, also in Zamfara State. The Deputy Director of Public Relations and Information for the Nigerian Air Force, Group Captain Kabiru Ali, confirmed the operation that led to Sububu’s death.

On September 12, a joint operation involving the Nigerian Air Force Special Forces resulted in the neutralization of Halilu Sububu and over 38 other terrorists during an engagement near Mayanchi. This operation was part of a larger initiative to gather intelligence and secure the area following interactions with hostile groups.

Weapons and ammunition were seized during the operation. This included three PKT machine guns, five AK-47 rifles, 29 magazines, and over 1,000 rounds of ammunition of various calibers. Additionally, two Rocket-Propelled Grenade tubes and one RPG bomb were recovered.

Group Captain Kabiru Ali stated that the operation demonstrated the professionalism and effectiveness of the Nigerian Air Force Special Forces in executing critical missions aimed at neutralizing threats and enhancing national security.