Monday Night Football Doubleheader Highlights Exciting NFL Matchups

HOUSTON, Texas — The NFL is set for an exciting Monday Night Football doubleheader on September 15, 2025, featuring the Houston Texans taking on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 7 p.m. ET, followed by the Los Angeles Chargers facing the Las Vegas Raiders at 10 p.m. ET.

The game between the Texans and Buccaneers will be broadcast on both ABC and ESPN. Fans can also stream it on ESPN’s new direct-to-consumer platform. Likely to attract a large audience, this matchup will be the first of the season’s doubleheaders.

The Texans are looking for their first win after a narrow loss of 14-9 to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 1. Despite a strong defensive effort, Houston’s offense struggled to find the end zone. Quarterback and edge rusher are expected to play crucial roles in this important game.

Tampa Bay, on the other hand, opened its season with a victory over the New Orleans Saints. Rookie receiver Big Play contributed significantly to the win, catching four passes for 67 yards and scoring two touchdowns.

This doubleheader will showcase the NFL’s commitment to delivering more football to fans, thanks to a recent TV deal. Each season will include four doubleheaders, creating excitement on Monday nights.

<pFans can watch the games on various platforms, including the ESPN app and Hulu Live, with subscription options available. As the Texans aim to bounce back against the defending NFC South champions, anticipation builds among fans for an action-packed night of football.

Keep an eye out for notable performances and the potential for major playoff implications as the season progresses.