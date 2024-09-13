Business
Nike Announces 2025 Release of Kobe 8 Protro ‘What The Kobe’
The iconic Nike Kobe 8 Protro “What The Kobe” is scheduled to make its grand return in the summer of 2025, thrilling sneaker enthusiasts and basketball fans alike. According to recent announcements, its anticipated release date is slated for April 13, 2025.
The original “What The Kobe” shoes, first introduced in December 2013, are cherished for their vibrant and artistic design, showcasing nearly 30 different colorways inspired by earlier Kobe 8 editions. This unique blend of creativity and innovation is set to captivate a new generation of athletes.
The term “Protro”—short for performance retro—was a visionary concept developed by Kobe Bryant. It captures the essence of merging classic sneaker design with cutting-edge performance technology, maintaining the balance between nostalgia and modern athletic requirements. It remains uncertain whether the upcoming release will replicate the 2013 version or present a newly revamped design.
Vanessa Bryant continues to uphold the legacy of Kobe and Gianna Bryant through ongoing partnerships, ensuring that products like the “What The” Kobe 8 Protro not only keep Kobe’s legacy alive in the basketball community but also inspire aspiring athletes with the enduring influence of the Black Mamba Mentality.
“Mamba mentality is all about focusing on the process and trusting in the hard work when it matters most,” Bryant once stated during an Amazon Book Review interview. This ethos remains a seminal mantra for those driven by a competitive spirit.
