Nike Launches Signature Shoes for Reed Sheppard and Rob Dillingham

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) – Former University of Kentucky basketball teammates Reed Sheppard and Rob Dillingham are taking the next step in their professional careers with exciting news from Nike. On July 1, the sportswear giant will release their signature shoes, the GT Cut Pro 3 Turbo.

Sheppard was selected as the third overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft by the Houston Rockets, while Dillingham went eighth overall to the San Antonio Spurs before being traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Both players were part of teams that reached the playoffs, with Minnesota advancing to the Western Conference Finals.

Despite limited playing time last season—averaging around 10 minutes per game—both players are seen as promising talents for the future. Nike is banking on their potential with these new signature models.

Sheppard’s shoes will be violet with black speckle details, featuring the name “REED” embroidered on the tongue. They reflect the colors of the Houston Rockets and will retail for $210.

Dillingham’s version stands out with a bright pink design and a gold Swoosh. His RD4 logo pays tribute to his nickname, “Rob with da Shifts,” and the retail price is set at $215.

These releases aim to mark the beginning of promising careers for both young athletes. Interested buyers can expect to find the shoes available in stores and online on July 1.

The GT Cut Pro 3 Turbo showcases individual styles, with Sheppard’s design embodying the Rockets’ spirit while Dillingham’s appeals to a more vibrant aesthetic.