Nike Outdoor Nationals Kicks Off at Hayward Field in Oregon

Eugene, Oregon – The Nike Outdoor Nationals are set to begin today, June 19, 2025, at Hayward Field. This prestigious event, running through Sunday, June 22, showcases the best track and field athletes from across the nation, coinciding with the USATF U20 Championships.

With over 1,500 athletes competing in various events, the schedule is packed with races and field competitions. Events will start today at 9:15 AM with the Women’s U20 5000m final and continue throughout the day with races in the 100m, 400m, and more. Many young athletes aim to set personal records and qualify for future competitions.

This year’s meet is notable for its inclusion of several Paralympic events, marking a significant development in the history of the Nike Outdoor Nationals. The addition allows athletes with disabilities to compete, reflecting the event’s commitment to inclusivity. The National Scholastic Athletics Foundation organizes the event, aiming to promote athletics among high school students.

Local and national fans can watch the action live, as it will be broadcast free of charge on various platforms. Additionally, merchandise featuring commemorative designs by University of Oregon students will be available for purchase at the venue.

The excitement is palpable among athletes and fans alike. As the Nike Outdoor Nationals kick off, hopes are high for thrilling performances and unforgettable moments on the track.