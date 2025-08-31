Sports
Nike Signs Caitlin Clark as Newest Signature Athlete
PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 29, 2025 — Nike Basketball has announced the addition of Caitlin Clark, a standout player in women’s basketball, as its newest signature athlete. This partnership aims to enhance the growth of the sport and inspire young athletes worldwide.
Clark, a highly visible figure in the sport, expressed her pride in joining Nike’s elite roster of athletes. “Nike’s signature roster features all-time greats, and I am incredibly proud to join some of the best athletes in the world,” she said. “I’m excited to share a first look at what we’ve started to create together.”
As part of this new collaboration, Clark and Nike will introduce her signature logo, which features intertwined C’s, symbolizing her connection with fans. The logo reflects her unique style of play and commitment to inspiring the next generation of basketball players.
The new logo will be featured on a collection of sportswear, including essential T-shirts, hoodies, and shorts, aimed at athletes of all ages. Clark’s first signature shoe and apparel collection is set to launch in 2026.
Since signing with Nike in 2022, Clark has become a global ambassador for the sport. This expanded partnership signifies a mutual goal of propelling the women’s game and showcasing the talent of female athletes.
Ann Miller, Nike Global Sports Marketing EVP, emphasized Clark’s role as both an athlete and ambassador. “Caitlin exemplifies both an exceptional basketball player and an outstanding ambassador for the game,” she said.
Clark’s logo collection will premiere on September 1, featuring a navy and yellow T-shirt available at nike.com. The complete logo apparel collection will launch on October 1.
