Nike Tech Fleece Sales Soar After Maduro’s Arrest

NEW YORK, NY — Sales of Nike Tech fleece jackets surged following the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro on January 3. After President Donald Trump posted an image of Maduro in custody, wearing a gray Nike tracksuit, social media erupted with discussions about the outfit.

According to Google Trends, searches for “Nike Tech” spiked dramatically after the photo was shared. From January 3 to January 5, mentions of Nike Tech on X increased to over 5,000 posts daily, a sharp rise from 325 posts daily from November to December.

Social media platforms like TikTok also saw an influx of creative posts. Users produced AI-generated images mimicking Maduro’s outfit, while others humorously suggested it was part of Nike’s marketing strategy. Some avid consumers even created “steal the look” breakdowns, estimating the total cost of Maduro’s outfit at over $200.

As of January 4, the specific Nike jacket worn by Maduro was sold out in multiple sizes on the Nike U.S. website. A Nike spokesperson declined to comment on the situation.

The debate surrounding Nike Tech has turned into a cultural trend among the younger generation. A TikTok video showcasing a girl unwrapping a Nike Tech set received over 1 million likes, further solidifying Nike’s appeal among Gen Z and Gen Alpha.

Maduro was detained during a raid by U.S. Delta Force operators in Caracas. The Southern District of New York has filed multiple charges against him and his wife, Cilia Flores, which include narco-terrorism conspiracy and possession of illegal firearms.

Attorney General Pam Bondi emphasized the forthcoming legal repercussions for Maduro, stating, “They will soon face the full wrath of American justice on American soil in American courts.” The sudden twist in fashion influence due to Maduro’s arrest has left many surprised, as the focus shifts from politics to fashion.