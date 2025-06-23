Sports
Nike Unveils Ja Morant’s Signature Shoe ‘Hustle & Flow’
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Nike has officially revealed the latest signature shoe for NBA star Ja Morant, showcasing the unconventional design of the Ja 3 ‘Hustle & Flow’ model. The shoe, featuring a grizzly bear ‘scratch’ graphic, celebrates Morant’s connection to Memphis.
This new sneaker comes with an eye-catching look, displaying an innovative design that highlights Morant’s dynamic energy on the court. The upper features claw marks and a textured overlay, arranged using Ja’s logo, which offers a unique comparison to the iconic Kobe 6 Protro silhouette. The misaligned placement of the Swoosh logo cleverly spells out Morant’s name, adding a personal touch.
The ‘Hustle & Flow’ colorway incorporates a bold Soft Yellow/Purple Dynasty/Volt Tint scheme, showcasing mismatched color-blocking. The sneaker is expected to launch in August 2025 under the ‘Max Volume’ colorway, with the ‘Hustle & Flow’ edition set for release later in the fall.
The vibrant design carries over with one shoe in blazing golden-orange featuring hot red laces, while the other presents a cool slate blue with lavender accents. ZoomX cushioning provides comfort, and the multidirectional traction ensures stability during play.
Both pairs are stamped with Ja’s ‘1MT’ logo near the toe, with the ‘TWELVE’ engraved on the heel as a reminder of his identity as a player. Fans can expect the Ja 3 ‘Hustle & Flow’ to become available on September 5, 2025, priced at $125. The new release promises to deliver both style and performance, fitting for Morant’s hustle both on and off the court.
Recent Posts
- Dwight Howard Finally Settles Long-standing Feud with Shaquille O’Neal
- Safiullin Favored in ATP Mallorca Match Against Muller
- Bezos and Sanchez’s Venetian Wedding Sparks Protests Amidst Celebrity Excitement
- Globo’s Historic Soap Operas Fail at Key Anniversaries
- Daniel Altmaier Reaches Mallorca Open Quarterfinals After Defeating Fognini
- Tour de France 2025: Riders Prepare for Epic Showdown in Lille
- Cincinnati Man Recovers from Lyme Disease with Unique Therapies
- Brazilian João Fonseca Debuts at Eastbourne ATP 250 Tournament
- Bezos and Sanchez Set for Lavish Wedding Amid Protests in Venice
- Investors Weigh Pros and Cons of BigBear.ai Stock Amid AI Growth
- Circle and Coinbase Stocks Surge After Senate Passes GENIUS Act
- Jaiswal and Gill Lead India to 359/3 Against England at Headingley
- Naomi Osaka Faces Olga Danilovic in Bad Homburg Open Showdown
- Taylor Fritz and Ben Shelton Lead ATP Tour Events in Mallorca and Eastbourne
- Safiullin Favored Over Muller in ATP Mallorca Match
- Harry Herrera Leads JRU to Victory Against Lyceum in Filoil EcoOil Cup
- NYT Connections Hints for Monday, June 23: Tips and Answers
- Exxon Mobil Stock Surges with Impressive Long-Term Gains
- Tennis Stars Gear Up for Wimbledon in Bad Homburg and Beyond
- Lottery Results for June 22, 2025: Big Wins Announced