Nike Unveils Ja Morant’s Signature Shoe ‘Hustle & Flow’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Nike has officially revealed the latest signature shoe for NBA star Ja Morant, showcasing the unconventional design of the Ja 3 ‘Hustle & Flow’ model. The shoe, featuring a grizzly bear ‘scratch’ graphic, celebrates Morant’s connection to Memphis.

This new sneaker comes with an eye-catching look, displaying an innovative design that highlights Morant’s dynamic energy on the court. The upper features claw marks and a textured overlay, arranged using Ja’s logo, which offers a unique comparison to the iconic Kobe 6 Protro silhouette. The misaligned placement of the Swoosh logo cleverly spells out Morant’s name, adding a personal touch.

The ‘Hustle & Flow’ colorway incorporates a bold Soft Yellow/Purple Dynasty/Volt Tint scheme, showcasing mismatched color-blocking. The sneaker is expected to launch in August 2025 under the ‘Max Volume’ colorway, with the ‘Hustle & Flow’ edition set for release later in the fall.

The vibrant design carries over with one shoe in blazing golden-orange featuring hot red laces, while the other presents a cool slate blue with lavender accents. ZoomX cushioning provides comfort, and the multidirectional traction ensures stability during play.

Both pairs are stamped with Ja’s ‘1MT’ logo near the toe, with the ‘TWELVE’ engraved on the heel as a reminder of his identity as a player. Fans can expect the Ja 3 ‘Hustle & Flow’ to become available on September 5, 2025, priced at $125. The new release promises to deliver both style and performance, fitting for Morant’s hustle both on and off the court.