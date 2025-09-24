NikeSKIMS Launches New Activewear Collection Featuring Female Athletes

Los Angeles, CA – On Monday, Sept. 22, 2025, SKIMS co-founder Kim Kardashian unveiled NikeSKIMS, a new fashion line developed in partnership with Nike. The debut collection features a range of more than 50 female athletes, showcasing the line’s commitment to representing women in sports.

NikeSKIMS offers seven collections with 58 silhouettes, providing over 10,000 unique combinations for consumers. The launch emphasizes a fresh aesthetic tailored for the athletic body, merging Nike’s expertise in sportswear with SKIMS’ focus on inclusive and practical designs.

The campaign is highlighted by the film, “Bodies at Work,” directed by Janicza Bravo, which features prominent athletes, including Serena Williams, Sha'Carri Richardson, and Jordan Chiles. The film captures these athletes in action, showcasing the functionality of the new activewear.

“It feels like butter on your skin,” said Williams. “I feel unstoppable when I’m training in it.” Richardson added, “Wearing NikeSKIMS makes me feel confident and unrestricted. I feel fierce knowing I can look and feel this good while working hard.”

Kardashian explained that the collaboration with Nike was a perfect fit due to their mutual dedication to body diversity. “Skims is very body-oriented… our next evolution was really wanting to do activewear,” she stated. The collection will feature sizes from XXS to 4X and prices ranging from $38 to $148.

The initial launch consists of three core collections: Matte, Shine, and Airy, alongside four seasonal collections, including Vintage Seamless and Shiny Nylon. Kardashian, discussing the versatility of the apparel, noted, “You can wear some of the pieces out at night and look really great, or there are super casual pieces strictly for working out.”

NikeSKIMS will be available online and at flagship stores beginning Sept. 26, marking a significant milestone for both brands in the activewear market.