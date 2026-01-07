Nikki Bella and Cooper DeJean Spark Dating Rumors

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Speculation is rising about a potential romance between WWE star Nikki Bella and Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Cooper DeJean. A source tells TMZ that Bella and DeJean have been spending time together, even going on dates, though Bella remains focused on her career and her son, Matteo, and is enjoying her single life.

The dating rumors have circulated since Bella attended a couple of Eagles games, where she sported DeJean’s jersey. ‘There’s definitely a mutual attraction there,’ the source said, indicating that the relationship is casual at this moment.

Bella, 42, recently appeared in a Philadelphia Eagles-themed bikini for a WWE event, adding fuel to the romantic speculation. During the 2025 Triple Threat Match at Orlando’s Kia Center, she wore a striking outfit that caught the fans’ attention. Bella was defeated in the match by Stephanie Vaquer nhưng faced Raquel Rodriguez.

On the podcast ‘The Nikki and Brie Show,’ she discussed her co-parenting relationship with her ex-husband Artem Chigvintsev and mentioned that she has not dated anyone since their divorce last September. Bella explained that it would take time for her to feel confident before diving back into dating, stating, ‘I haven’t even kissed someone in so long.’

Despite this, fans are eager for updates on Bella and DeJean, especially after she posted a video wearing a jersey with DeJean’s name at Lincoln Financial Field. DeJean, who is 22, is currently focused on his football season, so the duo is reportedly keeping things low-key.

As rumors continue to swirl, neither Bella nor DeJean have publicly confirmed or denied their relationship. Bella’s fan base is closely following her social media activity, particularly after DeJean has begun liking several of her posts, indicating a potential budding romance.