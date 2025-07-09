Nikki Bella Eyes Title Shot at Evolution 2, Wants Brie Back

ATLANTA, Ga. — Nikki Bella is back in the WWE and aiming for victory as she competes in the Women’s Battle Royal at the upcoming Evolution 2 premium live event this Sunday. Originally set to face Liv Morgan, those plans changed when Morgan suffered a shoulder injury. Now, Bella’s path to a championship match at Clash in Paris runs through the battle royal.

During her appearance on “Live with Kelly and Mark” on Tuesday, Bella expressed her excitement but admitted that her comeback feels incomplete without her twin sister, Brie. “Well, she better join me. I mean, it’s the only way I sometimes feel like I can win is if I have her,” Bella stated. “The fans are speaking really loudly — our Bella Army — they really want Brie back. And I really want her back. I feel like this comeback won’t be complete until the Bella Twins are together. So, it’ll be iconic.”

Brie Bella has not competed since the 2022 Women’s Royal Rumble and was reportedly in discussions for a WWE return. However, she has stated that she has not been contacted formally. Despite this, speculation about a twin reunion continues among fans.

Nikki Bella is focused on the battle royal. “I’m obsessed with Paris,” she said, emphasizing her desire to win and earn a title shot. The State Farm Arena will host Evolution 2, where intense competition awaits.

Nikki’s plans shifted after her feud with Morgan was derailed due to injuries. Now, the stakes are high as she prepares to compete for a shot at WWE’s top titles. Bella is determined to make a statement and solidify her legacy in WWE.