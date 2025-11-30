Sports
Nikki Bella Hopes for Brie Twin Reunion Amid WWE Comeback
SAN DIEGO, California — Nikki Bella is hoping for a reunion with her sister Brie Bella as she embarks on what she calls her final run in WWE. Since Nikki’s return in February, fans have wondered when the two might reunite on screen.
Nikki appeared on ESPN’s Get Up Wednesday morning and expressed her feelings of loneliness without Brie by her side. “It’s actually been quite lonely,” she said. “We both have had our different runs where we’ve been solo, but I think coming into this now as a mom… I feel like I have a very much different mindset. I wish she was there, I really do.”
The Bella Twins, who were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame together, last teamed up on October 8, 2018, during a six-woman tag team match that included Ronda Rousey. Brie’s only in-ring appearance since was as a surprise in the 2022 Women’s Royal Rumble.
Though Brie has shown interest in returning, she believes her husband Bryan Danielson’s engagement with rival AEW may be a factor in WWE not bringing her back just yet. Nikki remains optimistic about their potential reunion. “As a pro athlete, you know when you’re coming to the end of what you can give,” she said. “I’ve built not only this legacy with Brie, but this empire with her… It’s been quite a journey without her, but I hope I can finish it with her.”
This weekend, Nikki has a chance to capture her first singles title in over a decade at Survivor Series: WarGames, where she faces Stephanie Vaquer for the Women’s World Championship. The event will take place at Petco Park in San Diego, which is also the birthplace of The Bella Twins.
Nikki was asked if there is a chance her sister could make a surprise appearance to support her at the event. “I’m not sure, but I always have her on speed dial,” Nikki replied. “So, you never know.”
Other matches featured in the Survivor Series include a Women’s WarGames Match, showcasing a list of notable competitors. The anticipation builds as fans keep an eye on Nikki’s quest for the championship while hoping for a surprise from Brie.
