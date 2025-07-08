Sports
Nikki Bella Set for WWE Evolution II Despite Recent Injury Chaos
Atlanta, GA — Nikki Bella, the WWE Hall of Famer, is expected to make a splash at the upcoming Evolution II event on July 13, despite recent setbacks and no current on-screen storyline. Bella briefly returned to WWE programming on June 9 but has since been absent from weekly television.
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that plans remain for Bella to appear at Evolution II in Atlanta, even though she has no ongoing angle following the injury to fellow wrestler Liv Morgan. Bella was anticipated to enter a feud with Morgan, but a severe shoulder injury to Morgan during a match on June 16 altered those plans.
In her initial return, Bella confronted Morgan on “WWE Raw,” which set the stage for a potential match at Evolution II. However, after Morgan’s injury, those immediate plans fell through, leaving Bella without a clear match on the card less than a week before the event.
Wrestling insiders have speculated that Bella could still join the event, possibly in the Number One Contender’s Battle Royale, which is expected to provide competitors with a shot at a title. Meanwhile, Bella has been spotted at recent WWE Fanatics Fest 2025 events, indicating her ongoing connection to the wrestling community.
Even with no active storyline, Bella’s name remains prominent as she appears on promotional materials for Evolution II, hinting that WWE might have plans to feature her in a non-wrestling role or in a surprise appearance alongside her sister, Brie Bella. Wrestling fans are eager to see how Bella will fit into the evolving narrative of the female wrestling division at this much-anticipated event.
