Entertainment
Nikki Garcia Opens Up About Dating After Divorce from Artem Chigvintsev
LOS ANGELES, CA — Nikki Garcia is stepping into the dating world after her divorce from Artem Chigvintsev, and she has a clear vision. Garcia expressed her desire for love without the legal binds of marriage, sharing insights on her romantic expectations.
In a recent interview, Garcia discussed the challenges of her breakup from Chigvintsev, who is known for his role on “Dancing with the Stars.” She noted that while the relationship ended on rocky terms, she remains optimistic about finding new love.
Garcia said, “I want someone who is committed to me but without the pressures of a legal contract. It’s about finding the right connection.” She emphasized the importance of emotional intimacy over formal obligations.
Despite her recent challenges, Garcia remains hopeful and focused on her self-growth. She stated, “Getting back into dating feels exciting but also a little daunting. I’m taking my time to find someone special again.”
Meanwhile, details surrounding her and Chigvintsev’s divorce settlement have started to emerge, shedding light on their journey post-separation. As both navigate their new lives, fans are eager to see how Garcia’s story unfolds in this new chapter.
