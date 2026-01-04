Nikki Glaser Returns to Host 2026 Golden Globe Awards

Beverly Hills, CA — Comedian Nikki Glaser will host the Golden Globe Awards for the second consecutive year on January 11, 2026. Glaser, 41, shared her thoughts on preparing for the event, noting an increase in star power compared to the previous year.

Speaking to PEOPLE, Glaser said, “There’s lots to joke about this year — and the star power in the room is going to be bigger than ever. I mean, it’s bigger than last year.” She expressed excitement about the high-profile attendees and the extensive list of nominated films and television shows.

Glaser also mentioned Leonardo DiCaprio, whose recent film led the nominations, saying, “I mean, Leo’s vape pen is going to be there. So excited to see that.” However, she clarified that she aims to avoid repetitive jokes about him. “I don’t think I’m going to go with the Leo jokes we’ve heard 25 times. I think we’ve all heard that — that’s been done enough,” she explained.

During a recent appearance at The Hollywood Reporter’s Annual Women in Entertainment Gala, Glaser emphasized the importance of not relying on clichés. “My goal is always to try to not do what’s expected or try to challenge myself to not say the thing that people are going to expect and try something else,” she added.

Continuing to share her comedic perspective, Glaser acknowledged the challenge of finding fresh material to provide quality entertainment, especially considering the celebrity presence. “That’s going to be the challenge this year, is just finding anything else about him that is right for mockery, but not mockery,” she said.

The 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards will take place at the Beverly Hilton at 8 p.m. EST, airing on CBS and streaming on Paramount+. Glaser expressed her eagerness to return, stating that her last experience was the most fun she had in her career.