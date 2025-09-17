Entertainment
Niko Nicotera Joins Mayor of Kingstown for Season 4
Kingstown, Michigan — Niko Nicotera, known for his role in “Sons of Anarchy,” is joining the cast of “Mayor of Kingstown” for its fourth season. The news was announced on September 10, 2025, ahead of the show’s return on October 26.
Developed by Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon, “Mayor of Kingstown” follows the McLusky family, who manage the only thriving business in Kingstown: incarceration. The series tackles themes like systemic racism and corruption, highlighting the family’s quest for justice.
Jeremy Renner stars as Mike McLusky, the head of the family, alongside actors Hugh Dillon, Tobi Bamtefa, Nishi Munshi, Michael Beach, Taylor Handley, and Derek Webster. The upcoming season will see Mike’s control over Kingstown challenged by new players vying for power.
The show’s logline hints at increased tension as a gang war erupts, forcing Mike to confront both new threats and his own past demons. “Mike must contend with a headstrong new warden to protect those he loves,” it reads.
Nicotera’s career includes a significant role as Ratboy in “Sons of Anarchy” and appearances in NBC’s “Good Girls” and ABC’s “The Rookie.” He will also reprise his role in Season 2 of CBS’s “Matlock” and appears in Christopher Nolan’s film, “The Odyssey.” Nicotera is represented by Prototype Talent Agency and NB Management.
“Mayor of Kingstown” is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and Paramount+, with Sheridan serving as an executive producer.
Recent Posts
- Cardi B Reveals Star-Studded Collaborators for New Album ‘Am I the Drama?’
- Daniel Day-Lewis Returns to Acting in Son’s Film Anemone
- Power Restored after Outage Affects Lompoc Residents
- Ethan Quinn Faces Marcos Giron in ATP Chengdu Round of 32
- Diana Shnaider Aims for Victory at 2025 Korea Open
- Season 2 of ‘Gen V’ Returns with Dark Humor and Chaos
- Pennsylvania Lottery Results: Check Winning Numbers for September 16, 2025
- Luke Wilson and Vince Vaughn Reunite for Xfinity Commercials
- Square Enix Unveils Dragon Quest VII Reimagined Release Date
- Southern California Faces Thunderstorms and High Temperatures This Week
- Blake Treinen Honors Charlie Kirk During Game Amid Controversy
- iOS 26 Brings 3D Effect to Lock Screen Wallpaper
- Jennifer Affleck Denies Close Ties to Ben Affleck Amid Family Speculations
- American Express Announces Platinum Card Updates Set for September 18, 2025
- Diamondbacks Crush Giants 8-1 in Key Win
- Niko Nicotera Joins Mayor of Kingstown for Season 4
- Phillies and Dodgers Clash as Playoff Positioning Heats Up
- Casper Ruud Prepares for Laver Cup at Chase Center
- Keke Palmer and Sean Evans Share a Kiss on Hot Ones
- San Francisco Supervisor Joel Engardio Faces Recall Election Results Tonight