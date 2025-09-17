Niko Nicotera Joins Mayor of Kingstown for Season 4

Kingstown, Michigan — Niko Nicotera, known for his role in “Sons of Anarchy,” is joining the cast of “Mayor of Kingstown” for its fourth season. The news was announced on September 10, 2025, ahead of the show’s return on October 26.

Developed by Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon, “Mayor of Kingstown” follows the McLusky family, who manage the only thriving business in Kingstown: incarceration. The series tackles themes like systemic racism and corruption, highlighting the family’s quest for justice.

Jeremy Renner stars as Mike McLusky, the head of the family, alongside actors Hugh Dillon, Tobi Bamtefa, Nishi Munshi, Michael Beach, Taylor Handley, and Derek Webster. The upcoming season will see Mike’s control over Kingstown challenged by new players vying for power.

The show’s logline hints at increased tension as a gang war erupts, forcing Mike to confront both new threats and his own past demons. “Mike must contend with a headstrong new warden to protect those he loves,” it reads.

Nicotera’s career includes a significant role as Ratboy in “Sons of Anarchy” and appearances in NBC’s “Good Girls” and ABC’s “The Rookie.” He will also reprise his role in Season 2 of CBS’s “Matlock” and appears in Christopher Nolan’s film, “The Odyssey.” Nicotera is represented by Prototype Talent Agency and NB Management.

“Mayor of Kingstown” is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and Paramount+, with Sheridan serving as an executive producer.