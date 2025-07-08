Nikola Jokić Delays Contract Talks with Denver Nuggets for Lucrative Deal

DENVER, Colo. — Nikola Jokić, the star center for the Denver Nuggets, will not sign a contract extension this offseason. Instead, he plans to wait until next year, according to a report from the Denver Post on Tuesday.

This decision allows Jokić, who is under contract through the 2026-27 season with a player option for 2027-28, to potentially earn an additional $80 million. Currently, he could sign a three-year, $212 million extension, but by waiting, he could opt for a more lucrative four-year deal worth about $293 million in 2026.

The Nuggets’ front office expected this decision, with vice chairman Josh Kroenke stating last month, “We’re definitely gonna offer it,” referring to the extension. However, he acknowledged that Jokić’s decision could depend on financial circumstances surrounding the contract talks.

In the meantime, the Nuggets have been proactive in improving their roster. They recently acquired Jonas Valančiūnas, Bruce Brown, and Tim Hardaway Jr. Additionally, they traded Michael Porter Jr. to the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for Cameron Johnson. These moves aim to bolster the team’s depth, which was a concern during last season’s playoff run.

Last season, the Nuggets made it to the playoffs but faced a tough second-round exit against the Oklahoma City Thunder, who went on to win the NBA Finals. Jokić’s performance throughout his career has been remarkable, earning three MVP awards, an NBA championship, and numerous All-Star selections.

As Jokić continues to be a cornerstone of the franchise, the Nuggets will likely prioritize keeping him happy. Reports indicate that he is pleased with the team’s roster changes. “Keeping Jokić happy is important,” ESPN‘s Brian Windhorst stated. The supporting cast around him seems to be improving, which could influence his future decisions.

Next offseason’s negotiations will be critical for the Nuggets in maintaining their star player and securing their competitive future.