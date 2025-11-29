Nikola Jokic Leads MVP Race with Historic Start in 2025-26 Season

DENVER, Colorado — Nikola Jokic is off to a record-breaking start this season, averaging 29.6 points, 12.8 rebounds, and 11.1 assists through 17 games for the Denver Nuggets. His performance has him leading the Western Conference and positioning him as a strong candidate for the MVP award.

This year, Jokic has achieved league-leading marks in shooting efficiency, hitting 70% of his two-point attempts and 43% from beyond the arc. He has also recorded triple-doubles in more than half of his games, demonstrating his all-around ability.

Among NBA history, Jokic now ranks first for the highest average game score of 31.8 through 17 games, surpassing his own record of 30.5 from last season. This high level of play puts him in the spotlight ahead of other MVP contenders like Giannis Antetokounmpo and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who are also having outstanding seasons.

Jokic is not only excelling individually, but he is also making history. No player has ever led the league in both rebounds and assists during different seasons, let alone at the same time, which Jokic is poised to accomplish.

His teammate Jamal Murray commented on Jokic’s impact, stating, “It’s insane to see how he’s performing. He’s got a unique way of making everyone better.”

Despite uncommon excellence in his game, Jokic remains humble. He acknowledged that, while he has started strong, the season is just beginning and anything can happen. “You can never be comfortable in this league,” he said.

Meanwhile, Antetokounmpo, the defending MVP, is also playing at a high level with averages of 31.2 points and 10.8 rebounds, while Gilgeous-Alexander’s scoring output stands at 32.2 points per game. Luka Doncic, with the Dallas Mavericks, leads the league in scoring at 34.5 points per game, making for a competitive MVP race.

As the Nuggets continue their campaign, Jokic’s record-setting pace has fans eager to see if he can maintain this momentum and secure his fourth MVP trophy.