Nikola Jokic Leads Serbia Against Estonia in EuroBasket 2025 Opener

RIGA, Latvia — Nikola Jokic will lead the Serbian national basketball team as they kick off their EuroBasket 2025 campaign against Estonia today at 2:15 p.m. ET. The match, taking place at Arena Riga, marks the start of the group stage for both teams.

Serbia, ranked second in the world, is widely regarded as a top contender for the EuroBasket title. The team boasts an impressive roster that includes NBA stars Vasilije Micic and Bogdan Bogdanovic, alongside Jokic, who is returning to international play after a standout season with the Denver Nuggets.

As the three-time NBA MVP, Jokic is expected to play a pivotal role in guiding Serbia through the tournament. His teammate Bogdanovic praised Jokic’s leadership, stating, “He brings probably the highest confidence that I’ve ever had playing with anyone else. Everybody knows about his IQ and feel for the game, but what really makes him special is his basketball shape for his size, his ability to run and his conditioning.”

Serbia opens their EuroBasket 2025 journey against Estonia, a team currently ranked 43rd in the world. Following their clash with Estonia, Serbia will face Portugal, Latvia, the Czech Republic, and Turkey in the group stage.

The game will be accessible for fans worldwide through Courtside 1891, FIBA’s official streaming platform, as well as regional sports channels. Viewers in Serbia can tune in via Arena Sport, while TV3 will broadcast the match in Estonia.

This match is the first of many as EuroBasket 2025 hosts 24 teams across four nations: Cyprus, Finland, Poland, and Latvia. Serbia enters the tournament as a favorite to win, continuing their strong showing in European basketball.