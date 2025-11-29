Sports
Nikola Jokić Surpasses Milestones Amid Intense NBA Cup Competition
DENVER, CO — Nikola Jokić continues to make headlines as the NBA season progresses. As of November 28, 2025, he has achieved 174 career triple-doubles and is on track to pass Oscar Robertson‘s record of 181 this season. Known for his exceptional all-around play, Jokić transforms these statistical feats into routine performances.
This season, Jokić has recorded 10 triple-doubles in just 17 games while shooting at an impressive efficiency of 62%. Throughout the years, his unique ability—especially for a center—to balance scoring, assisting, and rebounding has become increasingly noticeable. According to many analysts, it’s almost a surprise when he records less than 10 points, rebounds, or assists in a game.
His contributions have elevated the Denver Nuggets significantly, as he leads this year’s MVP race. Jokić’s skill at passing the ball sets him apart from other big men, often making his triple-doubles feel commonplace. This contrast raises the question: if it’s so effortless, why aren’t more players achieving the same?
Comparatively, other players like Oscar Robertson and Russell Westbrook have also found success in the triple-double category, but Jokić’s continuous performance is unprecedented among centers. Jokić has earned the Kia MVP award three times and finished as runner-up twice, all within the last five seasons, reinforcing his status in NBA history.
This week, the NBA offers exciting matches during the Emirates Cup Group Play. Notably, Jokić’s Nuggets face the San Antonio Spurs. The Nuggets currently sit at 2-1 in Group C, and a win would be crucial to their advancement in the tournament.
The stakes are high, and other teams are also in contention. The OKC Thunder, led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s high-scoring games, and the Magic face off against the strong Pistons. As teams across the league look to secure their spots in the upcoming Knockout Rounds, every game counts.
As the NBA season unfolds, the emergence of players like Jokić continues to captivate fans and change the dynamics of the league.
