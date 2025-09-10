Nikon Rumored to Launch Cinema-First Zr Mirrorless Camera

Tokyo, Japan — A wave of speculation surrounds Nikon’s anticipated Zr camera, reportedly the company’s first mirrorless model designed with filmmakers in mind. Multiple sources suggest the camera will blend elements from cinema giants like RED with Nikon’s Z-mount system.

The Zr, which has sparked much excitement, is expected to feature a blocky, electronic viewfinder-free design similar to the RED Komodo and Sony FX3. A standout element will be a large top-mounted screen that functions akin to a built-in field monitor, indicating a clear focus on the filmmaking market.

According to leaks, the Zr will utilize a 24 MP full-frame sensor similar to that in the Nikon Z6 III, and will support 6K recording with in-body stabilization. It will also include dual memory card slots, combining SD and microSD formats.

Nikon’s move comes after its acquisition of RED, which has fueled speculation around the creation of a hybrid camera model. The “R” in Zr is widely believed to reflect RED’s influence on the design. Furthermore, Nikon has registered a “Z Cinema” trademark, reinforcing the development of a dedicated line of cinema-oriented products.

The lead-up to the official announcement, expected around September 10, 2025, has generated heightened interest. Regulatory filings confirm that Nikon is indeed working on a new camera model, though the Zr designation remains unofficial.

If these rumors hold true, the Zr could represent Nikon’s bold step into professional filmmaking, an area where competitors like Sony, Canon, and Blackmagic have already established strong footholds. As the filmmaking community eagerly awaits this release, the potential for Nikon to reshape its market presence grows.