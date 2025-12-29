Nina Dobrev Embraces New Chapter with Sultry Lake Photo

LOS ANGELES, CA — Nina Dobrev is celebrating her independence post-engagement with a sultry Instagram photo. The former star of ‘The Vampire Diaries‘ shared an alluring image over the weekend, captioned, “mentally on airplane mode,” as she lounged in a serene lakeside setting.

In the shot, Dobrev, 36, is seen reclining in a wood-paneled space, resembling a private spa. She sported a sleek black bikini and struck a confident pose, with a picturesque waterfront view behind her.

Her glamorous display comes shortly after her split from Olympic gold medalist Shaun White. The couple called off their engagement in September after being together for nearly five years. Sources close to the situation described the decision as mutual, highlighting the respect they have for one another.

Fans reacted enthusiastically to Dobrev’s post, praising her radiant look and expressing support for her new single life. One comment read, “Love Nina single girl era!” while another jokingly remarked, “fumble of the year. THE CENTURY,” in reference to White’s loss.

Dobrev and White first revealed their engagement in October 2024 through social media. Prior to their breakup, she emphasized the importance of enjoying their engagement instead of rushing into marriage.

As she steps into this new chapter of her life, Dobrev is focusing on her career. She is currently involved in several projects, including the romantic comedy ‘It Happened One Summer’ and the erotic thriller ‘Night Frost,’ where she serves as both actress and executive producer.

Dobrev’s latest captivating photo and her recent career endeavors seem to reflect a strong and independent woman ready to embrace life’s new opportunities, following the end of her engagement.