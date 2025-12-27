Nina Dobrev and Shaun White Break Off Engagement After Five Years

TORONTO, Canada — Nina Dobrev and Shaun White have reportedly ended their engagement after nearly five years together. An unnamed source confirmed the news Tuesday, stating it was a mutual decision made with love and deep respect for one another.

Dobrev, 36, and White, 39, last appeared on each other’s social media pages in July and were photographed together on August 31 while running errands in Los Angeles. However, fans noticed that Dobrev attended the Toronto International Film Festival on September 7 without her diamond engagement ring.

The couple first sparked dating rumors in 2020, but they revealed their relationship began in 2019. They moved in together at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and became more open about their lives through social media, frequently appearing together at public events.

Dobrev faced a serious dirt bike accident in 2024, where fans often saw White providing support during her recovery.

The couple celebrated their engagement last October, sharing heartfelt posts on Instagram. White proposed with an elaborate plan, involving a fake invitation to a cocktail hour, leading Dobrev to the proposal location where he surprised her with roses.

A source claims that Dobrev’s friends have been supportive following the split, checking in on her during this challenging time.