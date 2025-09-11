Nina Dobrev and Shaun White End Engagement After Five Years

LOS ANGELES, CA — Nina Dobrev and Shaun White have reportedly ended their engagement after five years together, PEOPLE confirmed. A source close to the couple revealed that the split was a mutual decision made with love and deep respect for one another.

White, a 39-year-old Olympic snowboarder, and Dobrev, a 36-year-old actress known for her role in ‘The Vampire Diaries,’ were last seen together on August 31, 2025, in Los Angeles. On September 7 at the Toronto International Film Festival, Dobrev walked the red carpet without her engagement ring, further fueling speculation about their relationship.

The couple first met in 2012 at an awards show but began dating in 2019 after they were both speakers at a motivational event hosted by Tony Robbins. White previously shared that he was intrigued by Dobrev when he noticed several staff members asking for a photo with her during that initial encounter. They later made their relationship public in April 2020, shortly after a series of snapshots highlighting their quarantine together went viral.

In October 2024, White proposed to Dobrev during a surprise dinner in New York City, presenting her with a stunning 5-carat diamond ring. Both shared their excitement on social media, with White captioning his post, “She said YES 💍♾️,” while Dobrev chimed in, “RIP boyfriend, hello fiancé.”

Throughout their relationship, the couple attended numerous red carpet events and frequently shared moments from their life together on Instagram. Their romance included supportive milestones, such as Dobrev cheering on White during his final Winter Olympics in Beijing.

While representatives for Dobrev and White have not responded to requests for comment, the end of their engagement marks a significant change in both their lives.