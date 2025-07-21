Nina Dobrev Shows Off Bikini as Engagement Plans Heat Up

NEW YORK, NY — Actress Nina Dobrev is making waves on social media after posting a striking photo of herself in a red bikini, balancing barefoot on a window’s edge. The star of ‘The Vampire Diaries’ shared the picture on Instagram, showcasing her summer tan and long dark hair cascading over her shoulders.

The photo garnered a flurry of admiration from fans, many of whom complimented her stunning look. “No matter what, I will always love you. You look amazing even when your back is to us,” one follower remarked. Another joked, “I’m guessing you cut your hair?”

Dobrev recently made headlines for her engagement to former professional snowboarder Shaun White. In an interview, she mentioned her surprise at how many people inquire about their wedding plans, stating she wants to enjoy the engagement phase without rushing. “The first day. I think when we got off, when we told Shaun’s mom, the first thing she asked is, ‘When’s the wedding?’” Dobrev recalled.

The couple got engaged last fall at the Golden Swan restaurant in New York City, where White proposed with a five-carat diamond ring under a beautiful arch adorned with white roses. “I just froze and stared at him,” Dobrev said, describing her emotional reaction to the proposal.

Shortly after the proposal, a source revealed that friends were aware of White’s plans and were thrilled for the couple. “After the proposal, they were calling and texting friends saying, ‘It can’t get better than this,’” the insider shared.

Your wedding plans will likely be big. According to sources, Dobrev and White’s wedding is expected to be “a blowout party” with a large guest list, although they haven’t yet begun planning.

The couple’s relationship began in 2019, and they moved in together at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. They became Instagram official in May 2020. In mid-April, Dobrev completed filming “Bear Country,” an action thriller featuring Oscar-winning actor Russell Crowe, and it is based on the 2010 novel “Strip” by Thomas Perry.

In this film, Crowe portrays Manco Kapak, an aging club owner, who faces challenges when his club is robbed. Dobrev plays a character named Carrie, though a release date for the film is still pending. Fans are eagerly awaiting more news on both Dobrev’s upcoming projects and her engagement.