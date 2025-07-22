Entertainment
Nina Dobrev Unveils Summer Glow in Stunning Bikini Post
LOS ANGELES, CA — Actress Nina Dobrev showcased her vibrant summer style by posting a picture of herself in a striking red bikini on April 5. Known for her role in ‘The Vampire Diaries,’ Dobrev balanced on the edge of a window, modeling her bikini, which complemented her sun-kissed skin.
The image, shared on her Instagram, captures Dobrev glancing down while her long dark hair cascades over her shoulders, partially obscuring the bikini top. In a playful caption, she included a single peach emoji, prompting lively engagement from her followers.
Fans expressed their admiration through comments, with one follower teasing, “I’m guessing you cut your hair?” Another wrote, “You look amazing even with your back to us,” while a third enthusiast exclaimed that she has “the perfect body.”
Adding a twist to her summer celebrations, Dobrev announced her engagement to Shaun White, a former professional snowboarder and skateboarder. She revealed that many have inquired about their wedding plans since the engagement, but she intends to bask in the moment for a while longer.
“Literally the first day. When we told Shaun’s mom, the first thing she asked was, ‘When’s the wedding?’” Dobrev recalled in an interview. The couple got engaged last fall in New York City at the Golden Swan restaurant, where White shocked her with a five-carat diamond ring, which he presented beneath an arch adorned with white roses.
A source close to the couple noted that their friends were aware of the proposal ahead of time and are thrilled for them. The insider described upcoming wedding plans as likely to be a “blowout party,” as both have extensive social circles.
After moving in together at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Dobrev and White have continued to support one another, having gone Instagram official back in May 2020.
Recently, Dobrev completed filming for ‘Bear Country,’ an action-thriller featuring Russell Crowe, Teresa Palmer, and Aaron Paul. Directed by Derrick Borte, the film is based on Thomas Perry‘s 2010 novel ‘Strip,’ though a release date has not yet been announced.
Recent Posts
- Megan Moroney Thrives on Tour with Kenny Chesney and Shares Summer Moments
- Messi and Alba Withdraw from MLS All-Star Game in Austin
- Excitement Builds as Boca Juniors Faces Atlético Tucumán in Copa Argentina
- Yankees Explore Three-Team Trade for Key Infield Help
- Santos and Internacional Clash in Crucial Brasileirao Match
- Alijah Arenas Recovers and Commits to USC After Near-Fatal Crash
- Wilmington Series Hightown Returns to Netflix After Year-Long Hiatus
- Red Sox Eye Trade Moves as Deadline Approaches
- Sean Strickland Suspended Indefinitely After MMA Altercation in Las Vegas
- Santos Faces Internacional in Tense Brasileirao Clash Tonight
- Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis Reflect on Their Connection
- Frank Fabra Returns as Boca Juniors Faces Atlético Tucumán
- Taylor Rooks Shares Stunning Wedding Photos with NBA Stars
- Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem Celebrate Long-Lasting Love at Film Festival
- Texas Father Deployed to Frontlines After Moving Family to Russia
- Twins Consider Trading Harrison Bader Before Deadline
- Phillies’ Sánchez Dominates Red Sox in Historic Catcher’s Interference Win
- Sydney Chandler Absent from ‘Alien: Earth’ Cover Shoot Amid Health Issues
- Scottie Scheffler Leads The Open Championship After Two Rounds
- Packers Report Record Revenue Ahead of President’s Retirement