Nina Dobrev Unveils Summer Glow in Stunning Bikini Post

LOS ANGELES, CA — Actress Nina Dobrev showcased her vibrant summer style by posting a picture of herself in a striking red bikini on April 5. Known for her role in ‘The Vampire Diaries,’ Dobrev balanced on the edge of a window, modeling her bikini, which complemented her sun-kissed skin.

The image, shared on her Instagram, captures Dobrev glancing down while her long dark hair cascades over her shoulders, partially obscuring the bikini top. In a playful caption, she included a single peach emoji, prompting lively engagement from her followers.

Fans expressed their admiration through comments, with one follower teasing, “I’m guessing you cut your hair?” Another wrote, “You look amazing even with your back to us,” while a third enthusiast exclaimed that she has “the perfect body.”

Adding a twist to her summer celebrations, Dobrev announced her engagement to Shaun White, a former professional snowboarder and skateboarder. She revealed that many have inquired about their wedding plans since the engagement, but she intends to bask in the moment for a while longer.

“Literally the first day. When we told Shaun’s mom, the first thing she asked was, ‘When’s the wedding?’” Dobrev recalled in an interview. The couple got engaged last fall in New York City at the Golden Swan restaurant, where White shocked her with a five-carat diamond ring, which he presented beneath an arch adorned with white roses.

A source close to the couple noted that their friends were aware of the proposal ahead of time and are thrilled for them. The insider described upcoming wedding plans as likely to be a “blowout party,” as both have extensive social circles.

After moving in together at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Dobrev and White have continued to support one another, having gone Instagram official back in May 2020.

Recently, Dobrev completed filming for ‘Bear Country,’ an action-thriller featuring Russell Crowe, Teresa Palmer, and Aaron Paul. Directed by Derrick Borte, the film is based on Thomas Perry‘s 2010 novel ‘Strip,’ though a release date has not yet been announced.