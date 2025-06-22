Nina Kuscsik, First Female Boston Marathon Champion, Dies at 86

BOSTON — Nina Kuscsik, a pioneering figure in women’s distance running and the first official female winner of the Boston Marathon, has died at the age of 86. Kuscsik passed away on June 8 due to respiratory failure after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease, according to her family.

Kuscsik was born in Brooklyn, New York, on January 2, 1939. She initially competed in bicycle racing, ice speed skating, and roller skating before picking up running as a means to stay fit after her bicycle broke in the 1960s. Her journey into long-distance running began with her first marathon in 1969, during a time when women were largely excluded from such events.

In 1972, the first year women were allowed to officially compete in the Boston Marathon, Kuscsik made history by winning the women’s division with a time of 3:10:26. This victory marked a significant moment for women in athletics as it paved the way for future female runners. The Boston Athletic Association honored her legacy, describing her as “more than a pioneer” and a source of inspiration for women runners.

Beyond her historic win in Boston, Kuscsik was also the first woman to enter and compete in the New York City Marathon in 1970 and won that race in both 1972 and 1973. She was involved in the women’s running community, advocating for better inclusion and recognition of women in the sport. Her efforts included participating in the “Six who Sat” protest against rules requiring women’s races to start separately from men’s.

Throughout her career, Kuscsik ran more than 80 marathons and set an American record in the 50-mile run in 1977. She won the Empire State Building Run-Up three times in a row from 1979 to 1981 and was inducted into the Long Distance Running Hall of Fame in 1999.

The running community has paid tribute to her, celebrating her contributions to the sport and her warm personality. “Nina was a friend who will always be remembered for her kindness, joyful laugh and smile,” the Boston Athletic Association stated in their condolences. A celebration of her life is scheduled for July in East Northport, New York.