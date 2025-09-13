La Niña Likely to Develop Soon, Impacting California Weather

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Climate Prediction Center announced on Thursday, September 12, 2025, that there is a 71% chance a La Niña weather pattern will develop between October and November, bringing potential changes to California’s climate as winter approaches. La Niña, characterized by cooler-than-average sea surface temperatures in the Pacific Ocean, typically influences weather patterns globally, especially along the West Coast.

Dial Hong, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, explained how this year’s La Niña differs from those in previous years. “In a typical La Niña year, we expect the Pacific Northwest to receive more rain, whereas the Southwest, including Southern California, usually experiences drier conditions,” Hong stated. “However, this year’s impact might be shorter-lived, especially as peak winter approaches.”

The Climate Prediction Center forecasts a decrease in La Niña strength through the winter months, with odds dropping to 54% between December 2025 and February 2026. This indicates that the atmospheric conditions could revert to neutral before the end of winter, which may affect rainfall patterns and drought conditions across California.

The shift in climatic conditions comes as the state prepares for what is traditionally the rainy season, potentially posing risks to agricultural practices and water resources. “Farmers and local governments must remain vigilant about the potential impacts of the upcoming weather patterns,” Hong advised.

Meanwhile, the National Weather Service is closely monitoring ongoing ocean conditions that align with La Niña formation. They noted that current sea surface temperatures in the Pacific are slightly below average, with cooler waters extending deep beneath the surface, which aligns with forecasts of a developing La Niña.

As California braces for these possible changes, officials are emphasizing the importance of conservation and effective water management strategies. With water scarcity already a pressing issue, experts urge residents to prepare for a potential drier winter.