Ninel Conde Praises Abelito in La Casa de los Famosos 3

Mexico City, Mexico – In the popular reality show La Casa de los Famosos 3, participants are starting to show their personalities. While some, like Daliah Polanco, are keeping their cool amid kitchen chaos, others, like Ninel Conde, are relaxing and enjoying their time.

On Monday, Conde, known for her singing career, shared beauty and health tips with fellow contestant Abelito while the two were in bathrobes. They chatted about skincare and metabolism. During the conversation, Conde complimented Abelito’s physique, saying, “You have great muscles; they are well-defined, not that I’m staring at you.”

Abelito playfully responded, “I must have good genes… I’m getting shy,” with a smile on his face. Conde laughed and said, “You’re turning red! Seriously, you have nice pecs, not that I’m trying to be inappropriate.” Fans on social media have praised the positive chemistry between the two contestants.

In La Casa de los Famosos, contestants are divided into two rooms, Day and Night, with seven members in each. One contestant, Adrián Di Monte, is sleeping in the patio due to an initial house dynamic, equipped with a survival kit.

Abelito, whose real name is Abel Saenz, is gaining popularity as the life of the party. He entered the competition last but quickly became a fan favorite for his charm and humor. Born in Zacatecas, Mexico, on September 27, 1999, Abelito stands at 1.14 meters and weighs 30 kilograms due to a condition of short stature. Despite this, he runs a ranch in his hometown and holds a degree in Economics from the Universidad Autónoma de Zacatecas.

His creative side flourished during the pandemic, leading him to create TikTok videos, amassing over 4.4 million followers. Abelito has also appeared in series like Par de ideotas and the reality show Tentados por la fortuna. Musically inclined, he has collaborated with popular stars like Natanael Cano and Peso Pluma and has released singles like “Desde morro” and “Belicona.”

Within LCDLF, he has been bonding with Conde, sharing conversations, dancing, and beauty secrets, with Conde frequently praising his well-kept physique.