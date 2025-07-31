Entertainment
Ninel Conde Praises Abelito in La Casa de los Famosos 3
Mexico City, Mexico – In the popular reality show La Casa de los Famosos 3, participants are starting to show their personalities. While some, like Daliah Polanco, are keeping their cool amid kitchen chaos, others, like Ninel Conde, are relaxing and enjoying their time.
On Monday, Conde, known for her singing career, shared beauty and health tips with fellow contestant Abelito while the two were in bathrobes. They chatted about skincare and metabolism. During the conversation, Conde complimented Abelito’s physique, saying, “You have great muscles; they are well-defined, not that I’m staring at you.”
Abelito playfully responded, “I must have good genes… I’m getting shy,” with a smile on his face. Conde laughed and said, “You’re turning red! Seriously, you have nice pecs, not that I’m trying to be inappropriate.” Fans on social media have praised the positive chemistry between the two contestants.
In La Casa de los Famosos, contestants are divided into two rooms, Day and Night, with seven members in each. One contestant, Adrián Di Monte, is sleeping in the patio due to an initial house dynamic, equipped with a survival kit.
Abelito, whose real name is Abel Saenz, is gaining popularity as the life of the party. He entered the competition last but quickly became a fan favorite for his charm and humor. Born in Zacatecas, Mexico, on September 27, 1999, Abelito stands at 1.14 meters and weighs 30 kilograms due to a condition of short stature. Despite this, he runs a ranch in his hometown and holds a degree in Economics from the Universidad Autónoma de Zacatecas.
His creative side flourished during the pandemic, leading him to create TikTok videos, amassing over 4.4 million followers. Abelito has also appeared in series like Par de ideotas and the reality show Tentados por la fortuna. Musically inclined, he has collaborated with popular stars like Natanael Cano and Peso Pluma and has released singles like “Desde morro” and “Belicona.”
Within LCDLF, he has been bonding with Conde, sharing conversations, dancing, and beauty secrets, with Conde frequently praising his well-kept physique.
Recent Posts
- Monterrey Faces Cincinnati in Leagues Cup Opener Tonight
- Superman Soars Past $300 Million at Domestic Box Office
- Limerick’s International Rugby Experience Faces Uncertain Future
- Major League Baseball Set for Historic Game at Bristol Motor Speedway
- West Indies, Pakistan Gear Up for T20I Series Amid Concerns
- Increasing Police Chases Prompt Defensive Driving Training in Bell County
- Charlotte FC Hosts FC Juárez for Leagues Cup Opener
- Commanders’ Rookie Bill Shines in Training Camp with Impressive Runs
- Media Matters Faces Lawsuits and Declining Morale Amid Legal Challenges
- Chivas Eyes Redemption in Leagues Cup 2025 After Last Year’s Exit
- Reds Host Braves in Crucial Series Opener at Great American Ball Park
- FC Cincinnati Faces CF Monterrey in Leagues Cup 2025 Opener
- Michael Whatley Launches Senate Campaign in North Carolina After Trump Endorsement
- Elite Athletes Set to Compete at 2025 USA Track and Field Championships
- Twins Make Bold Moves as Trade Deadline Approaches
- Rays Trade Jansen as Deadline Approaches
- Padres Acquire All-Star Nestor Cortes from Brewers Amid Trade Deadline Moves
- Shaquille O’Neal Eyes Retirement in Rumor-filled Villages, Florida
- Blue Jays Seek Reinforcements as Trade Deadline Approaches
- Sierra Ferrell Enchants Fargo Audience with Captivating Concert