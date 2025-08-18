Ninel Conde Surprises Fans as Third Contestant Eliminated from Reality Show

Mexico City, Mexico — On August 17, 2025, Ninel Conde was surprisingly eliminated from the reality show “La Casa de los Famosos Mexico.” The announcement, made by host Galilea Montijo, marked Conde as the third contestant to leave the competition this season, following Olivia Collins and Adrián Di Monte.

With over 16 million votes cast, fans had the final say in who would stay in the house. The voting outcome led to the unexpected exit of Conde, leaving fellow residents Mar Contreras, Facundo, Alexis Ayala, and ‘El Guana’ remaining in the game. Prior to the elimination, contestants faced a week filled with nominations and intense competition.

During her farewell, Conde expressed gratitude to her fellow contestants and wished Elaine Haro joy on her birthday. “It has been a blessing to be a part of this project. I will be supporting you all,” she said, bringing an emotional moment before her departure.

The challenges leading up to the elimination were fierce. Elaine Haro won the opportunity to save a contestant during a prior challenge, removing Mariana Botas from the risk of elimination. The third elimination gala commenced at 8:30 PM Central Time, with viewers able to tune in live or via streaming on ViX.

This season of the reality show is co-produced by ViX and Endemol Shine, with Telemundo distributing the program in the United States. As alliances between contestants form and tensions rise, the dynamics inside the house continue to evolve. Fans eagerly await the reveal of the next contestant to be eliminated as competition intensifies.