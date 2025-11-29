Niners Manage McCaffrey’s Practice Schedule Ahead of Week 13

Cleveland, Ohio — The San Francisco 49ers are adjusting their practice structure for running back Christian McCaffrey ahead of their Week 13 matchup against the Cleveland Browns. McCaffrey missed practice on Wednesday, a common veteran rest day for him this season, but he was notably absent again on Thursday.

McCaffrey’s extra day off comes after he had 31 touches during Monday night’s game, and with a quick turnaround for the Sunday kickoff at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time, the team opted to prioritize his rest. Despite the two missed practices, the team has classified his absence as “non-injury related,” indicating there are no immediate concerns about his health.

Last season, McCaffrey dealt with various injuries, which makes any instance of missed practice noteworthy. Head coach Kyle Shanahan will likely address the media Friday after practice and may provide further clarity on McCaffrey’s scheduling and if this will be a regular strategy moving forward.

Meanwhile, All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams returned to a full practice on Thursday after taking his typical rest day on Wednesday. The 49ers appear to be closely monitoring player health as they prepare for their upcoming game at Huntington Bank Field.

The 49ers and Browns are set to clash this Sunday, and both teams have released their official injury reports. It’s crucial for 49ers fans to stay updated on player conditions as the game approaches.