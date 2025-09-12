Nintendo announces Metroid Prime 4 release date for December 2025

REDMOND, Wash. — Nintendo has officially announced the release date for the much-anticipated game Metroid Prime 4, set to launch on December 4, 2025, for both the Nintendo Switch and Switch 2.

The announcement came during a Nintendo Direct broadcast, putting an end to months of speculation regarding the game’s status. Fans have been eagerly awaiting news since the reveal of Switch 2 in April.

Metroid Prime 4 has had a tumultuous development journey since its announcement at E3 in 2017. Initially, the game was in development at Bandai Namco Studios, which Nintendo later abandoned in favor of Retro Studios, the original developer of the Metroid Prime series.

The latest trailer, unveiled during the Direct session, featured protagonist Samus Aran riding a futuristic motorcycle named Viola through various dynamic landscapes, including a desert and a snowy setting. Samus showcased her abilities by engaging in combat while maneuvering the bike.

In addition to the release date, Nintendo revealed that three new amiibo figures are set to launch. Two will be released on November 6, portraying Samus in her classic and new armor, while a third amiibo featuring the game’s lead villain, Sylux, will be available on the same day as the game.

Additionally, a new art book titled Metroid Prime 1-3: A Visual Retrospective will be published on October 28, which includes concept art and insights from producer Kensuke Tanabe.

With the long and winding road to release, excitement continues to build as fans prepare to return to the universe of Metroid when Metroid Prime 4: Beyond launches later this year.