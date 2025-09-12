Nintendo Announces New Super Mario Galaxy Movie for 2026

LOS ANGELES, CA — Nintendo and Universal unveiled the title and first teaser trailer for the upcoming Super Mario film during the latest Nintendo Direct event. The animated feature, titled The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, is set to hit theaters on April 3, 2026.

The teaser features Mario dozing amidst the vibrant landscapes of the Mushroom Kingdom, culminating in a view of Princess Peach’s castle. Adding to the suspense, the trailer used music from Super Mario World, which had previously been speculated as the movie’s title.

Shigeru Miyamoto, the legendary Nintendo game designer, teased the audience by asking, “What kinds of adventures do you think Mario and his friends will have in space?” He emphasized that this film is a key part of the celebrations for Mario’s 40th anniversary.

Chris Melendandri from Illumination announced that the cast will see the return of notable voice actors, including Chris Pratt as Mario, Anya Taylor-Joy as Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, and Jack Black as Bowser. However, no mention was made of Seth Rogen‘s Donkey Kong, who is rumored to star in his own spin-off movie.

This announcement coincides with Mario’s milestone anniversary, as the original Super Mario Bros. game launched in Japan on September 13, 1985. Nintendo is celebrating the anniversary by revealing new games like Mario Tennis Fever, a Switch 2 edition of Super Mario Bros. Wonder, and a fresh iteration titled Yoshi and the Mysterious Book.

Initial expectations had pointed towards a title of Super Mario World, a nod to the beloved 1990 SNES game that introduced the character Yoshi. In May, a document revealed a reference to this title, though it was quickly removed.

The first Super Mario Bros. Movie achieved considerable success, grossing $1.36 billion and becoming the top-grossing video game adaptation. Following this acclaim, it was widely anticipated that a sequel would follow.

As excitement builds for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, fans eagerly await more information and potential trailers leading up to its release in 2026.