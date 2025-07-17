Nintendo Developers Discuss New Donkey Kong Game Bananza Ahead of Release

KYOTO, Japan — Developers at Nintendo shared insights into the creation of their upcoming game, Donkey Kong Bananza, which is set to launch on Thursday, July 17. The team, featuring notable figures from previous 3D Mario games, aims to innovate within the beloved franchise.

Kenta Motokura, the game’s producer, introduced himself and detailed his previous experience on significant titles like Super Mario 3D World and Super Mario Odyssey. He explained that the team was tasked by senior producer Yoshiaki Koizumi to push the boundaries of the Donkey Kong franchise.

“Our goal was to aim for another big innovation,” Motokura said. He emphasized the importance of understanding Donkey Kong’s character and his unique abilities, referencing the early influence of Nintendo legends like Shigeru Miyamoto.

The team has implemented new gameplay elements, including a key mechanic centered around destruction. Director Wataru Tanaka noted that the team had already begun researching destructible environments before development started, laying the groundwork for the game’s innovative gameplay.

“We wanted to create a game where players’ actions trigger reactions,” Tanaka said, explaining the exploration of voxel technology to enhance destructibility in gameplay.

As the game has evolved, it transitioned from development on the original Nintendo Switch to the new Nintendo Switch 2, allowing for more expansive environments and gameplay mechanics. “Being able to place more objects increased the exhilaration of demolishing anything and everything,” said Daisuke Watanabe, the art director.

Sound director Naoto Kubo discussed the efforts taken to create a captivating auditory experience. “We aimed for sounds that are pleasant to the ears without being tiring,” he explained, detailing the implementation of Foley techniques for realistic sound effects.

The team also revealed that they designed distinct environments for each layer of the game’s underground settings. “We wanted to ensure players would experience a sense of surprise with each new Layer,” Takahashi noted.

As for returning characters, the team indicated that Pauline would play a significant role, providing narrative depth and enhancing gameplay with her unique abilities. “Her presence allowed for storytelling elements that enrich the player’s experience,” Motokura added.

With its innovative approach to destruction and character design, Donkey Kong Bananza is anticipated to captivate both long-time fans and newcomers.