Entertainment
Nintendo Direct on Kirby Air Riders Set for Tomorrow
REDMOND, Wash. — Nintendo has announced a new Direct presentation dedicated to its upcoming game, Kirby Air Riders, scheduled for tomorrow at 6 a.m. PT (9 a.m. ET, 2 p.m. BST). The announcement came via the Nintendo Today app, which is increasingly being used for game-specific news.
The Direct will run for approximately 45 minutes and is directed by Masahiro Sakurai, known for his work on the Super Smash Bros. series. Fans can expect detailed insights about Kirby Air Riders, a sequel to the 2003 GameCube title Kirby Air Ride.
As of now, Nintendo has kept most details about Kirby Air Riders under wraps. However, it is confirmed that the game is slated for a 2025 release on the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2. This timing suggests that gameplay footage may be revealed at the Gamescom event in Cologne later this week.
Sakurai, who has previously expressed his excitement for the project, will likely provide a comprehensive overview during the presentation. The Direct is expected to clarify the game’s mechanics, features, and potentially offer a release date.
Nintendo’s recent Directs have focused on various titles, and this specific showcase adds to the excitement around Kirby Air Riders. It will be available to watch on platforms like YouTube and Twitch.
