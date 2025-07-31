Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase Set for July 31 Amid Tsunami Warnings

REDMOND, Wash. — Nintendo has confirmed that its much-anticipated July 2025 Direct will take place as a Partner Showcase on July 31, starting at 6 AM PT (9 AM ET, 2 PM UK, 3 PM Europe). The event will run for approximately 25 minutes and will focus on upcoming third-party games for the Switch and Nintendo Switch 2.

Fans are excited yet cautious, as this Direct will not feature any major announcements from Nintendo’s internal studios, according to their official statement. Instead, it will highlight titles developed by partner companies.

This announcement comes on the heels of an 8.7 magnitude earthquake off the coast of Japan, which triggered tsunami warnings across the Pacific Rim. Despite these events, Nintendo plans to proceed with the presentation.

Many fans have expressed their concerns, particularly regarding the long-awaited Metroid Prime 4. “It’s great to see a showcase like this, but I want to know the release date for Metroid Prime 4,” said Ian, a dedicated fan. “There’s a fear that if the game gets delayed again, it might not come out for the original Switch.”

The excitement around the Partner Showcase continues, but many hope for updates on first-party titles. “With so much uncertainty about 2025’s lineup, I’m worried about what this means for upcoming games,” Ian added.

Despite these worries, Nintendo is looking to keep fans engaged with new updates. The Partner Showcase is sure to attract attention from both players and industry analysts alike.

Stay tuned for more coverage as the event unfolds tomorrow.