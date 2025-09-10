Nintendo Direct Rumors Build Anticipation for ‘7’ Games

REDMOND, Wash. — Nintendo fans are buzzing with excitement as rumors of a Nintendo Direct presentation swirl, potentially scheduled for later this week. Many gamers are eager to find out what titles will be announced for the recently launched Nintendo Switch 2.

Since its debut in June, the Nintendo Switch 2 has imbued fans with hopes for new games and updates. Among the rumored highlights, insiders suggest that three announced games may share a common theme: the number seven. One notable title often speculated to connect to this clue is ‘Intergrade,’ which has been confirmed for the Switch 2 but lacks a specified release date.

SwitchForce, one of the insiders known for their predictions, mentioned earlier that fans have not yet identified the trio of games tied to the ‘7’ clue. They confirmed that one widely speculated game, ‘Ace Attorney 7′, will not be included in this upcoming Direct, much to the dismay of fans eagerly awaiting the franchise’s next installment.

‘As an Ace Attorney fan who has been BEGGING for the 7th entry to arrive, this hurts my soul,’ said one enthusiastic gamer. They expressed hope that the revealed games would offer surprises, sparking excitement rather than disappointment.

While fans remain in suspense, the hope is that the Nintendo Direct will finally quell the rumors regarding upcoming titles. As the speculation builds, the gaming community eagerly awaits an official announcement.