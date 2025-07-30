Nintendo Direct Showcase Set for July 31, Promises Game Updates

REDMOND, Wash. — Nintendo has officially announced a Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase presentation scheduled for July 31, 2025, at 6 a.m. PT. The event will last approximately 25 minutes and will focus on updates regarding upcoming games for both the Nintendo Switch and Switch 2.

This Direct will primarily highlight titles from third-party developers, meaning announcements concerning first-party games, such as the highly anticipated Metroid Prime 4, are unlikely. However, fans can expect updates about several games that have been previously teased, including Elden Ring, Final Fantasy VII Remake, and Hollow Knight: Silksong.

Nintendo’s schedule places the event at 9 a.m. ET, aligning with the morning hours in most time zones, except for New Zealand, which will see the presentation slip into August 1. The company typically uses these showcases to spotlight partner titles, thus providing a platform for developers like Atlus, Square Enix, and Capcom.

Additionally, games such as Hades II could make an appearance during this showcase alongside announcements for ports of previously released titles for other platforms.

The Direct will be streamed live on YouTube, Twitch, and the Nintendo Today app, ensuring fans worldwide can tune in without missing any announcements. Viewers can set reminders in advance, with a placeholder stream already available on YouTube.

This showcase comes after a notable pause since Nintendo’s last major Direct in April 2025, which focused on their new console and included specific game reveals for titles such as Mario Kart World and Donkey Kong Bananza.