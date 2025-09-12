Nintendo Direct Unveils New DLC for Donkey Kong Bananza Today

Redmond, WA – Today, during the Nintendo Direct event, Nintendo announced a new paid downloadable content (DLC) pack for the popular game, Donkey Kong Bananza. This DLC, titled DK Island and Emerald Rush, launches later today and promises to expand the gameplay experience greatly.

DK Island is a new level that pays homage to the legendary Donkey Kong franchise, featuring nostalgic elements and a giant stone Kong face that players can climb or destroy. The island introduces a shift from the traditional gold currency in the game to emeralds, which ties into the new Emerald Rush mode.

Emerald Rush will challenge players to gather emeralds within a time limit while returning to previous areas in the game. Each run will feature mini-goals that, if failed, can abruptly end your adventure. Developed by the team behind Super Mario Odyssey, Donkey Kong Bananza launched in July 2025 to critical acclaim.

Tom Phillips, IGN’s News Editor, expressed excitement about the new additions, noting that the game received a rare perfect score, and he hailed it as Nintendo’s first masterpiece on the Switch 2. Players who have completed the campaign can start the new Emerald Rush mode, where they will work with a character named Void Kong to accumulate emeralds.

With the addition of specific challenges, players can unlock upgrades and permanent perks that enhance their gameplay experience. Statues can also be purchased to decorate DK Island, a delightful bonus for fans of the franchise.

Nintendo has not yet revealed the pricing details for the DLC, but it will be available for download on the Nintendo eShop today. Alongside this DLC, Nintendo will also release a free demo for players interested in trying out Donkey Kong Bananza.

This expansion marks a significant milestone in enhancing player engagement and enjoyment in the game, ensuring that Donkey Kong Bananza remains a hot topic among gamers.