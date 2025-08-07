Nintendo Indie World Showcase Unveils New Games for Switch and Switch 2

REDMOND, Wash. — Nintendo kicked off its latest Indie World Showcase on August 7, 2025, featuring 15 minutes of exciting announcements for upcoming games on the Nintendo Switch and Switch 2.

The presentation opened with Yacht Club Games revealing a demo of its new game, Mina the Hollower, now available for players ahead of its release on October 31, 2025. This title invites players to experience a unique blend of adventure and action-filled gameplay.

Another title featured was Well Dweller, developed by Kyle Thompson, known for the game Crypt Custodian. This new game, displaying a Hollow Knight-inspired world, is set to launch in 2026, allowing players to battle diverse creatures using a slingshot.

Fans were also introduced to Neverway, a life simulation RPG co-created by the pixel artist behind Celeste, scheduled to launch in 2026. Notably, this game follows a character named Fiona as she leaves her job to start fresh on a farm, venturing into an intriguing narrative.

The showcase continued with exciting previews, including a new trailer for Coldblood Inc. and Outersloth’s adventure game Herdling, which is set for release on August 21, 2025, providing players an immersive journey through unique characters and settings.

In the realm of co-op gaming, Content Warning by Landfall Games promises thrilling experiences as players attempt to capture viral content amidst spooky adventures. This game will launch on both Nintendo Switch and Switch 2 in 2026.

For those craving a cozy gaming experience, Little Kitty, Big City and other titles like Winter Burrow and Glaciered, are also on the horizon.

The event wrapped up with an overview of all games announced today, generating excitement among fans as they anticipate even more updates in the coming months. Stay tuned for any developments following this showcase.