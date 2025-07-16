Nintendo Reveals Cast for Live-Action ‘The Legend of Zelda’

LOS ANGELES, CA — Nintendo has officially announced the lead actors for its upcoming live-action film adaptation of “The Legend of Zelda.” In a post on X, Nintendo’s Shigeru Miyamoto confirmed that Bo Bragason will portray Princess Zelda, while Benjamin Evan Ainsworth will take on the role of Link.

Miyamoto expressed excitement about the casting, stating, “I am pleased to announce that for the live-action film of ‘The Legend of Zelda,’ Zelda will be played by Bo Bragason-san, and Link by Benjamin Evan Ainsworth-san. I am very much looking forward to seeing both of them on the big screen.” The announcement included first-look images of the actors in costume, hinting at their characters’ familiar looks.

Bragason, a 21-year-old English actress, is known for her roles in BBC One‘s “Three Girls,” Disney+’s “Renegade Nell,” and the film “The Radleys.” Ainsworth, 16 years old, gained recognition for his voice role in the live-action adaptation of Disney’s “Pinocchio” and for his performance in Netflix’s “The Haunting of Bly Manor.”

The film is set to release in theaters on May 7, 2027, after a delay from its original March release date. Miyamoto attributed the change to “production reasons,” emphasizing the commitment to enhancing the film’s quality. This live-action adaptation is directed by Wes Ball, known for “The Maze Runner” series, and produced by Miyamoto alongside Avi Arad, a prominent producer in the film industry.

Following the success of Nintendo’s “Super Mario Bros. Movie,” there is significant anticipation for how “The Legend of Zelda” will perform at the box office, particularly considering the franchise’s popularity. As of now, no specific plot details have been disclosed. However, fans speculate on various possibilities, including potential storylines inspired by “Breath of the Wild.” The current casting marks a major milestone in the film’s development, with less than two years until its theatrical debut.