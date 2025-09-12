Nintendo Reveals New Pokémon Game for Switch 2 Set for 2026 Release

NEW YORK, NY — Nintendo announced a new Pokémon game titled “Pokémon Pokopia” during its latest Direct livestream on September 12, 2025. The game is set to launch on the Nintendo Switch 2 in 2026, coinciding with the franchise’s 30th anniversary.

Pokopia presents a unique twist on the classic Pokémon gameplay. Players will control a Ditto that transforms into a human, navigating a landscape to build a suitable home for Pokémon. This gameplay aims to blend elements of survival and creativity similar to that found in Minecraft.

“Creating a world where Pokémon can thrive will require players to tame their environment, grow crops, and use various Pokémon moves,” said Andrew Webster, an entertainment editor at The Verge. He noted that the game visually combines Minecraft’s structured design with Pokémon’s charming characters.

The trailer showcases the Ditto transforming and players engaging in various building and harvesting activities. Alongside Pokémon Pokopia, Nintendo revealed several other upcoming titles, including remasters and sequels, promising an exciting future for fans of the franchise.

This announcement is significant as it raises expectations for the future of Pokémon on the new console. With a quiet few years for the franchise, this game along with others signifies a busy year ahead for Nintendo.

As fans anticipate the release of Pokémon Pokopia, they can expect even more details leading up to the 30th anniversary of Pokémon in 2026. The excitement is palpable as the franchise gears up for a landmark year.