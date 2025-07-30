Nintendo Reverses Course on Mario Kart Update Amid Player Backlash

REDMOND, Wash. — Nintendo has rolled out a new patch for Mario Kart World, reversing a controversial change that had upset many players. The update, version 1.2.0, was released on June 5, 2025, to address ongoing feedback from fans.

Last month, players in VS mode noticed a shift in how courses were selected. Many opted for randomness to avoid the lengthy open-world driving segments that had been introduced. Instead of competing in traditional three-lap races, players found themselves traversing expansive areas just to reach the next track.

In response to widespread criticism, Nintendo announced it would increase the occurrence of lap-type courses in VS Race and wireless races. The company acknowledged player discontent and aimed to make gameplay more enjoyable by restoring favored race options.

This latest patch is comprehensive, containing numerous tweaks, bug fixes, and feature enhancements. Among the updates is a new replay feature for Time Trial data and options for players to select whom to spectate during Knockout Tour and Balloon Battle.

Competitively, adjustments were made to computer-controlled players, making them weaker outside of Battle mode. Additionally, the patch reduced the homing accuracy of the Boomerang item and introduced a new wheel spinning animation for players accelerating too early at the race start.

In the update notes, Nintendo addressed additional changes, including adjustments to item acquisition probabilities and visual enhancements on the “Free Roam” map. This reflects the company’s commitment to responding to user feedback and improving gameplay dynamics.

For further details, players can check the full patch notes from Nintendo.