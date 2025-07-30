Nintendo Reverses Controversial Change in Mario Kart Switch 2 Update

Tokyo, Japan – Nintendo has rolled out a fresh patch for the upcoming Switch 2 title, addressing player concerns over a recent change in gameplay mechanics. The patch was released on June 5, 2025, for Mario Kart World version 1.2.0.

Last month, players noticed a significant shift in the VS mode, which many were exploiting to avoid extensive open-world driving. Previously, the ‘Random’ option allowed players to select race tracks farther away, leading to traditional three-lap races instead of the less appealing intermission tracks that required navigating through the open world.

In light of player feedback, Nintendo has reversed this controversial decision. The company announced in the latest update that it has “increased the frequency of lap-type courses appearing in the selection when choosing the next course in ‘VS Race’ and wireless races.” This change aims to enhance the racing experience for players who prefer shorter, more dynamic courses.

The update also includes several tweaks and fixes that address other gameplay issues. New features allow players to view replays after downloading Time Trial ghost data, and they can now choose whom to spectate during Knockout Tour and Balloon Battle modes. Adjustments have been made to balance computer-controlled players, making them weaker overall, except in Battle mode.

Additionally, Nintendo has decreased the accuracy of the homing function for the Boomerang item and introduced a new animation for players who attempt to accelerate too early at race starts. Overall, the update aims to make the racing experience smoother and more enjoyable for fans.

For more detailed patch notes, players can check Nintendo’s official communications or the associated gaming platforms.