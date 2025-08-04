Entertainment
Nintendo to Showcase Metroid Prime 4 at Fan Expo Canada 2025
Toronto, Ontario – Nintendo of Canada has announced its participation in Fan Expo Canada, inviting fans to experience hands-on gameplay of the highly anticipated Metroid Prime 4: Beyond at the event, set to take place this August.
This marks the first opportunity for the general public to try out Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, which has faced a tumultuous development since its original announcement in 2017. Nintendo confirmed the game’s gameplay availability through a press release, stating that the title will debut alongside other new games for the Nintendo Switch 2.
According to Nintendo’s statement, “Fan Expo Canada attendees will have access to play the latest and upcoming titles on Nintendo Switch 2!” The press release specifically highlighted upcoming titles, including Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, slated for late 2025. This announcement alleviates concerns over potential delays and hints at an expanded promotional strategy.
Metroid Prime 4: Beyond is developed by Retro Studios and features protagonist Samus Aran exploring the planet Viewros, utilizing new psychic abilities. This new installment aims to blend classic Metroid gameplay with innovative mechanics. The game’s development was initially handled by Bandai Namco Studios but was restarted in 2019 due to developmental challenges.
Other titles featured at Fan Expo Canada will include Nintendo’s partner games like Hades II and Elden Ring: Tarnished Edition, as well as popular titles like Mario Kart World and Donkey Kong Bananza. Attendees can also engage with exclusive merchandise and collect mini posters by signing into their My Nintendo accounts.
The event will be a significant occasion for fans eager to explore the future of the Nintendo Switch 2 system, with its evolving roster of games and features continuing to build excitement among players.
